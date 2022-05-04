Advertisement

Spring showers and thunderstorms

Temperatures stay seasonable
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. .05-.15″ (.25″) 60% High 62 (58-64) Wind S becoming NW 5-15 mph

A passing low will give us showers today with mostly cloudy skies. As the low moves out, the chance of showers decreases through the afternoon. Skies stay mostly cloudy Wednesday night.

Partly cloudy Thursday with a break from the showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday night.

As another low moves in, we’ll have clouds and showers Friday with showers ending Saturday. The track of the low will play a big part in the forecast. Right now, with a more southerly path, there will be a better chance of rain over NEPA

With high pressure over Quebec, we’ll have mostly sunny skies Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

