Advertisement

Weis Wednesdays: Mother’s Day rewards

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Advertising Media Specialist Hannah Gratti joined Around the Tiers to discuss Mother’s Day rewards.

“We always have great rewards programs everyday throughout the year but they get better during the holiday season,” Gratti said. “Until May 8 customers can redeemd 200 Weis reward points and they can earn free or discounted items.”

Gratti said items include a free six-count of cupcakes, store made desserts, and select floral arrangements.

“We also have a huge selection of gift cards,” Gratti said.

Gratti said the Mother’s Day rewards program includes savory options too.

“We can definitely help with the savory meals too,” Gratti said. “We have everything in our meat department and seafood department ranging from custom cuts of meat, we have pre-marinated meats and we also have pre-bagged seafood and plant oils.”

Find cooking tips, healthy recipes, and special deals at local Weis Markets here.

Most Read

Guns recovered, arrests made following Binghamton shootout
The headstone of Amelia Wakefield on the 3rd Anniversary of her death
Amelia Wakefield Remembered 3 Years After Passing
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting
Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Poster at vigil for Aliza Spencer Sunday night in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer Laid to Rest; Community Still Searching for Answers

Latest News

Financial Tip
Financial Tip: Substantially equal periodic payments
Mystery Dinner Theatre returns to Owego after 2-year hiatus
STT--North Rome Christian School
Southern Tier Tuesdays: North Rome Christian School awarded $2,000 grant
Conklin Con
‘Conklin Con’ returns for 3rd year, expands to indoor venue