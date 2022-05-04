Weis Wednesdays: Mother’s Day rewards

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Advertising Media Specialist Hannah Gratti joined Around the Tiers to discuss Mother’s Day rewards.

“We always have great rewards programs everyday throughout the year but they get better during the holiday season,” Gratti said. “Until May 8 customers can redeemd 200 Weis reward points and they can earn free or discounted items.”

Gratti said items include a free six-count of cupcakes, store made desserts, and select floral arrangements.

“We also have a huge selection of gift cards,” Gratti said.

Gratti said the Mother’s Day rewards program includes savory options too.

“We can definitely help with the savory meals too,” Gratti said. “We have everything in our meat department and seafood department ranging from custom cuts of meat, we have pre-marinated meats and we also have pre-bagged seafood and plant oils.”

Find cooking tips, healthy recipes, and special deals at local Weis Markets here.