Binghamton man found guilty of burglary

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Chad Jackson, 45, of Binghamton, was found guilty of burglary in the second degree, a violent felony, in court Thursday.

On March 28, 2020, Jackson broke into a room at the Del Motel on Upper Cout Street in Kirkwood and stole items from a person inside, the district attorney’s office said.

He is facing up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 8, 2022.

“Mr. Jackson is no stranger to the criminal justice system,” Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said in a news release. “The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will be requesting that his sentence reflect the severity of his crimes and Jackson’s lifetime of disregard for the rule of law.”

Korchak noted that Jackson had six felony convictions dating back to 1993.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.