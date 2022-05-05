“Empty The Shelters”: Adopt a pet for $25

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society returned with their annual ‘Empty The Shelter’ event on May 3, opening their doors for residents to come down and adopt pets who are up for adoption.

Amberly Ondria, Shelter Manager for The Broome County Humane Society said this event will run through Saturday and all pet adoptions are $25.

She said its mandatory for residents to fill out an application and get approved before going through with the adoption.

“The first step is to fill out an application, its pretty quick. We ask a couple questions, we check with references, and if you own, or rent your home we want to make sure that landlords are on board for you bringing the animals into the home. Once you select an animal you will be able to take it home in no more than 48 hours” said Amberly Ondria.

She added, residents must be ready for the full responsibility of caring for an animal.

“A pet is a lifetime commitment. It’s a big financial commitment so we want to make sure that you’re set to take care of this animal for the next ten years financially and emotionally. Understanding that they have needs is important because they’re going to need to play, they’re going to need to go outside if they’re dogs, and just have overall enrichment " said Amberly Ondria.

She said the reason for this event is to find homes for the animals that are currently living at the shelter to make room for animals that are in need of sheltering space.

If you are interested in adopting a pet and would like to find the application please follow this link bchumanesoc.com

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.