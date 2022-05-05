Fire destroys home in Endwell

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- A home in Endwell is destroyed after it caught fire Thursday morning.

The Endwell, West Corners, Union Center and Vestal fire departments responded to the fire at 1034 Autumn Dr. around 7 a.m.

Endwell fire officials said the second floor of the home collapsed into the basement. Autumn Road was blocked from traffic as crews worked to put out the flames.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.