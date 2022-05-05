Advertisement

Fire destroys home in Endwell

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- A home in Endwell is destroyed after it caught fire Thursday morning.

The Endwell, West Corners, Union Center and Vestal fire departments responded to the fire at 1034 Autumn Dr. around 7 a.m.

Endwell fire officials said the second floor of the home collapsed into the basement. Autumn Road was blocked from traffic as crews worked to put out the flames.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Most Read

Guns recovered, arrests made following Binghamton shootout
The headstone of Amelia Wakefield on the 3rd Anniversary of her death
Amelia Wakefield Remembered 3 Years After Passing
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting
Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Poster at vigil for Aliza Spencer Sunday night in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer Laid to Rest; Community Still Searching for Answers

Latest News

For the first time in 20 years, the CDC, in partnership with the American Academy of...
Speaking Up: Changes to developmental milestones and impacts on speech and language development
Children and their families gathered at the elks lodge Wednesday, May 4 for a night of fun...
Vestal Elks Lodge celebrate youth in the community
Vestal Elks Lodge celebrate youth in the community
Vestal Elks Lodge celebrate youth in the community
Highlights: Chenango Valley vs. Seton Catholic (girls’ lacrosse)