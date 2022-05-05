Advertisement

Former IBM Country Club building condemned

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022
TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- The former IBM Country Club building has been condemned by the Town of Union engineering firm, a spokesperson for Broome County told 12 News.

Dangerous conditions within the building, which is located at 4301 Watson Blvd., have caused its total condemnation.

In January 2022, the building was purchased with plans to turn it into a housing complex.

However, there are efforts underway to preserve the Crocker Homestead, which is the brick section of the building. To read more on the efforts to save the building, go to this link.

