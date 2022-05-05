Grab that sunscreen!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 64 (60-66) Wind N 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

A break from the showers today with mostly sunny skies. As another low approaches, we’ll have skies becoming mostly cloudy Thursday night. There is a slight chance of showers early Friday morning.

As the low tracks to our south, we’ll have clouds, rain and showers Friday with showers ending Saturday. The track of the low will play a big part in the forecast. There will be a better chance of rain over NEPA, but with a slight shift to the north, even our northern counties could get some showers.

With high pressure over Quebec, we’ll have mostly sunny skies Sunday, Monday, Tuesday with partly cloudy skies Wednesday.

