Lawyers on Call: Estate Planning for Younger Individuals

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Attorney at Coughlin & Gerhart Nathan Kopp explains estate planning for younger individuals.

“This kind of planning involves much more than just deciding where you want your assets to go or who’s going to inherit them after you pass,” Kopp said. “A major part of it especially for young people is deciding who gets to make important decisions on you’re behalf when you’re not able to.”

To get in contact with Coughlin & Gerhart, visit the Coughlin & Gerhart LLP website.

