May is National Skin Care Awareness Month: Here’s how local Dermatologists say you can protect yourself from harmful sun exposure

VESTAL (WBNG) -- With the weather beginning to warm up, it’s time for residents to bring out the sunblock to protect themselves from the sun.

With this month is ‘National Skin Cancer Awareness Month’, local dermatologist are urging residents to be mindful of the amount of sun exposure.

According to skincancer.org, skin cancer is america’s most common cancer. Local dermatologist Jean Sienkiewicz said it is also the most preventable if you follow a few safety tips.

“Cover up, use common sense as far as staying in the shade if its available and apply sunscreen protective lotions or creams to your exposed skin especially if you have pale skin” said Jean Sienkiewicz.

He said if you have pale skin, it’s important for you to pay attention to how long your skin is exposed to the sun and make sure it is protected and to stay aware of changes on your skin.

He added 1 in every 5 people are going to have some sort of skin cancer, and some may be more dangerous than others.

“Skin cancers tend to be really sneaky, they can start as just a little bump or a little spot that bleeds or scabs repeatedly where you don’t see much to begin with, but they tend to keep enlarging and get bigger and deeper” said Jean Sienkiewicz.

He said, a little sun exposure is harmless and he encourages everyone to get outside and enjoy the fresh air and sun as long as you stay safe.

