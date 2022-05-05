Rain Friday and Saturday but extended sunshine is coming soon!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Chance of some showers toward morning. Low: 42-48

Friday: Rain around the area Friday. Varying chances of precipitation from north to south. Chance of rain is lowest north and highest near/south of Binghamton. High: 50-57

Friday Night: Rain likely. Low: 40-45

Forecast Discussion:

Cloudy skies are expected Friday with a chance of rain to likely rain depending on your location. Chances of rain are lower north and rain is likely near and south of Binghamton. High temperatures will range in the 50s. Rain showers linger Friday night.

Saturday remains unsettled. The chance of rain varies once again south to north, with the highest chances near and south and the lowest chances north. Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain could be steady, especially near and south of Binghamton. We do not anticipate any problems from rainfall. Please continue to stay up to date with the latest forecast.

RAIN AROUND THE AREA (WBNG)

EXPECTED RAINFALL (WBNG)

CHANCE OF RAIN (WBNG)

High pressure builds into the area for Mother’s Day. We expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Good news is that high pressure continues to dominate our weather early to mid next week and highs will climb from around 70 Monday into the mid 70s to even upper 70s by mid to late next week.