UHS ‘Wilson Project’ develops new 6-story clinical tower, project details here

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- For the first time in 30 years, the UHS Wilson Medical Center is expanding.

The “Wilson Project” will promote improved access to specialty and ambulatory care services will the construction of a clinical tower including a new main entrance, emergency department, surgical support area, and a new rooftop helipad. UHS Journey Campaign Chair Keith Chadwick said this addition will create 120 private patient rooms with private bathrooms.

“This is a major expansion and it’s an addition to the major hospital,” Chadwick said. “The emergency room will almost triple in size and we’ll have the helicopter pad on the new addition which will save time.”

UHS Foundation Executive Director Cory Jacobs said UHS has established a fundraising campaign.

“We are committed to raising $10 million for this project and this is where we ask the community to come in and help as well,” Jacobs said. “There are naming opportunities maybe you want to honor a provider that you had outstanding care with or maybe it’s in honor or in memory of a loved one who’s had a health experience with Wilson.”

Chadwick said the community is welcome to help with the project.

“We need everyone’s help and everyone’s participation,” Chadwick said. “You never know when you’re going to need hospital services or hospital care no one really plans to go to the emergency room, this addition will provide the private rooms and private bathrooms that will help with quality care and quality of life for the people that are there.”

Chadwick said the timeline for completion of the ‘Wilson Project’ is 4-5 years.

Find important updates and changes to UHS Wilson Medical Center here.