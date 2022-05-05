Vestal Elks Lodge celebrate youth in the community

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Elks Lodge is celebrating youth in our community -- hosting a special “Youth Night Event” in honor of kids in the Southern Tier.

Children and their families gathered at the elks lodge Wednesday, May 4 for a night of fun filled activities that included food, games, face painting, and arts and crafts.

Vestal Elks Exalted Ruler Mindi Moniz said it is important for the elks to recognize the youth and create positive impacts on their lives. She said the organization included a drug awareness program -- handing out pamphlets, coloring books, and toys at the event to encourage kids to say “no” to drugs and alcohol.

“We will be doing several drug awareness events here,” said Moniz. “It’s not just a celebration of youth tonight, it’s also to help them learn about drug awareness.”

Moniz said special goodie bags were also donated to the children by non-profit charity Cops 4 a Cause.

“It’s a great pleasure to be able to work with Cops 4 a Cause because we’re on the same wavelength,” she said. “We’re all about the youth in America, and you can’t ask for better partners than them.”