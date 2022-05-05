“VINES” Composting 101

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- Saturday, local organization ‘VINES’ will hold a workshop to show residents how to keep a healthy and rich garden.

Johan Jelsma, Community Gardens Program Manager for VINES said the organization has teamed up with the ‘Cornell Cooperative Extension’ to teach participants the knowledge of how to create rich compost ,various methods of composting, and how to use it in the garden.

“Being able to create a more healthier way to garden and learning how to compost soil on sight is very very useful you’ll know whats going in your garden and I just think its just a fun process” said Johan Jelsma.

He says being able to grow your own vegetables and fruit on your own will help cut the cost of your groceries especially with food prices rising due to inflation.

He told 12 News workshops like this help residents and their families form new and healthier habits, and ‘VINES’ will continue to have different events for residents throughout the year to help build a healthier community.

For information on how to sign up for this workshop or to learn about other upcoming workshops please follow this link vinesgardens.org

