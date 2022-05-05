Advertisement

Windsor 3rd Graders Become College Students for a Day

Pen Pals
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Wednesday, third grade students from three Windsor schools had the opportunity to experience college life at Binghamton University.

For a year the third grade students have been writing with their pen pals from the Panhellenic Council about college life and after having to continue this program through zoom due to COVID. For the first time in three years, these pen pals had the opportunity to finally meet in person.

Students had the opportunity to spend the day walking around the campus and saw how their pen pals live and study.

“I think them seeing the campus and meeting students that are maybe taking classes that they’re interested in or taking paths they might want to take one day is just really good in helping their education and broaden their horizons with coming to college and things like that” Said Nicolette Cavallaro, former Pen Pal.

She said this year a total of 211 writers at Binghamton University partnered with the Windsor School District to correspond with the elementary school students.

“Its kind of interesting to see them kind of grow up cause some people has have the same pen pals for a couple of years now and its kind of cool to see them grow right before your eyes " Said Savannah Holmes, Pen Pal.

They say with COVID restrictions lifting, they are planing to possibly hold this tour twice a year.

