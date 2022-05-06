Advertisement

Be a Hunger Hero: Help fight food insecurity donate to ‘The Full Plate Project’

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Join “The Full Plate Project” and help fight food insecurity in Broome County.

UHS Campaign Cabinet Chair Sheri Lamoureux said roughly 8,000 children in Broome County do not know where their next meal is coming from.

“The Full Plate Project is an initiative, it’s part of the United Way Campaign this year and it’s really to help fight food insecurity in our community,” Lamoureux said. “We really want to help our community during this time of economic upheaval with increasing food rates.”

Lamoureux said “The Full Plate Project” runs through the end of June.

“Anyone can help whether it’s corporations or individuals,” Lamoureux said “They can do so by going to the United Way website and they can donate right there on the website.”

Community organizations including Beer Tree, Nick’s Pizza & Restaurant, KW Fitness and The Fat Cowboy BBQ are contributing to the project by hosting special events.

United Way of Broome County Executive Director LoriAnne Welch said in one in eight families face food insecurity in Broome County.

“This year more than ever our community is really challenged to meet those daily expenses and we don’t want the community to have to choose between putting food on the table or gas in their car,” Welch said.

100% of every $1 raised from this initiative will go to food insecurity programs.

Most Read

Guns recovered, arrests made following Binghamton shootout
The headstone of Amelia Wakefield on the 3rd Anniversary of her death
Amelia Wakefield Remembered 3 Years After Passing
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting
Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Poster at vigil for Aliza Spencer Sunday night in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer Laid to Rest; Community Still Searching for Answers

Latest News

Stone Soup
Tri-Cities Opera Opera-Go-Rounds presents free community performances
UHS ‘Wilson Project’ develops new 6-story clinical tower, project details here
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: Estate Planning for Younger Individuals
Mother's Day rewards
Weis Wednesdays: Mother’s Day rewards