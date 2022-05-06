Be a Hunger Hero: Help fight food insecurity donate to ‘The Full Plate Project’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Join “The Full Plate Project” and help fight food insecurity in Broome County.

UHS Campaign Cabinet Chair Sheri Lamoureux said roughly 8,000 children in Broome County do not know where their next meal is coming from.

“The Full Plate Project is an initiative, it’s part of the United Way Campaign this year and it’s really to help fight food insecurity in our community,” Lamoureux said. “We really want to help our community during this time of economic upheaval with increasing food rates.”

Lamoureux said “The Full Plate Project” runs through the end of June.

“Anyone can help whether it’s corporations or individuals,” Lamoureux said “They can do so by going to the United Way website and they can donate right there on the website.”

Community organizations including Beer Tree, Nick’s Pizza & Restaurant, KW Fitness and The Fat Cowboy BBQ are contributing to the project by hosting special events.

United Way of Broome County Executive Director LoriAnne Welch said in one in eight families face food insecurity in Broome County.

“This year more than ever our community is really challenged to meet those daily expenses and we don’t want the community to have to choose between putting food on the table or gas in their car,” Welch said.

100% of every $1 raised from this initiative will go to food insecurity programs.