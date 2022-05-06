Advertisement

Finding the right chocolate for Mother’s Day

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5am morning newscast.
By Karleen Leveille
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Mother’s Day is right around the corner and finding the right sweet treat is important to make her day memorable.

To offer advice on the type of treats to make Mother’s Day memorable, one half of the mother-daughter duo, owner, Liz Bachura of Somethin’ Sweet Gourmet is sharing dessert and chocolate ideas Mom might like based on her personality.

If your mom is traditional and loves getting a classic box of chocolate, Bachura suggests Truffles. “Truffles come in an assortment of flavors and are fun to have because they have the creamy ganache that is covered in chocolate.”

If your mom is more adventurous about her treats, Bachura suggests incorporating chocolate and a little something extra!

“Chocolate Covered Oreos are fun because they offer a fun twist on a familiar treat. They are unique and are not a treat you can get everywhere. There are over 65 assorted flavors you can choose from. Some flavors include the “Elvis” which is peanut butter, banana, and Ritz crackers dipped in chocolate,” she said.

And finally, if your mom does not like chocolate, but you want to celebrate with an option that is festive and tasty – Buchura suggests candied popcorn.

“Candied popcorn is fun because it is different. Most people are used to traditional flavors such as butter, toffee, and caramel which are all great, but you really want to step it up for Mother’s Day. This is a cute way to surprise the mom who wants to be celebrated but without the chocolate,” she said.

To learn more about treats and snacks for a special occasion – visit Somethin’ Sweet Gourmet.

