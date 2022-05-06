Advertisement

The rain returns

Who gets the most?
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. .05-.50″ (.75″) 80% High 58 (54-60) Wind SE 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

As a low tracks to our south, we’ll have clouds, rain and showers Friday. Rain will continue Friday night. Rain could be heavy at times especially over NEPA. Rain will taper to showers Saturday with rain ending Saturday night. The track of the low will play a big part in the forecast. There will be a better chance of rain over NEPA, but with a slight shift to the north, even our northern counties could get some showers.

With high pressure over Quebec, we’ll have mostly sunny skies Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies Thursday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit HTTP://becoming/voicemail/.

Most Read

Guns recovered, arrests made following Binghamton shootout
The headstone of Amelia Wakefield on the 3rd Anniversary of her death
Amelia Wakefield Remembered 3 Years After Passing
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting
Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Poster at vigil for Aliza Spencer Sunday night in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer Laid to Rest; Community Still Searching for Answers

Latest News

EXPECTED RAINFALL
Rain Friday and Saturday but extended sunshine is coming soon!
wbng
Grab that sunscreen!
PLEASANT AFTERNOON!
Quiet Thursday weather but some wet weather returns for start of weekend
wbng
Spring showers and thunderstorms