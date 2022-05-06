The rain returns

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. .05-.50″ (.75″) 80% High 58 (54-60) Wind SE 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

As a low tracks to our south, we’ll have clouds, rain and showers Friday. Rain will continue Friday night. Rain could be heavy at times especially over NEPA. Rain will taper to showers Saturday with rain ending Saturday night. The track of the low will play a big part in the forecast. There will be a better chance of rain over NEPA, but with a slight shift to the north, even our northern counties could get some showers.

With high pressure over Quebec, we’ll have mostly sunny skies Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies Thursday.

