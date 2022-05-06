Tri-Cities Opera Opera-Go-Rounds presents free community performances

(WBNG) -- Tri-Cities Opera offers free community performances of “Stone Soup.”

Tri-Cities Opera General Director John Rozzoni said “Stone Soup” is this year’s Opera-go-round tour.

“It’s this really wonderful story about a community coming together and I mean it’s a beautiful thing,” Rozzoni said.

Brad Bickhardt, who plays the role of Stan, said this family-friendly performance transports audiences to Blessing, Texas for the comings and goings at Max’s General Store.

“The audience can expect a lot of slapstick humor, of course, this show is aimed at children but there are plenty of jokes that people of all ages can appreciate,” Bickhardt said. “Especially if you’re a fan of the old Muppets cartoons of the Looney Tunes type gags there’s a lot of that in there.”

Rozzoni said the message of the show is, “We all have something to contribute and sharing makes things better for everyone.”

“This show address hunger so we’re working with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and they’ll be at all of the performances collecting food donations,” Rozzoni said. “We think it’s a really important way to not only bring opera to the community but also to serve and support the community.”

Find the full community performance schedule below.

May 6 @ 6:30 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge in Owego

May 7 @ 1 p.m. at CFJ Park in Johnson City

May 14 @ 3 p.m. at the Broome County Library Story Garden in Binghamton

May 21 @ 2 p.m. at the Discovery Center Story Garden in Binghamton

In addition to the free community performances of “Stone Soup” Tri-Cities Opera will host opera and beer at Garage Taco Bar May 26.

“It’s indoor-outdoor seating so it’s COVID friendly and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Rozzoni said.