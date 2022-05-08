Advertisement

Broome County Humane Society concludes Empty the Shelters event

(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society concluded its week-long Empty the Shelters event.

The shelter’s Adoption Coordinator Todd Hubik said the event was a huge success -- with almost all of the animals finding homes.

“We’ve done 40 animals, about half cats and half dogs,” said Hubik. “We get a transport usually once a week or at the end of the week. Almost all of them are gone.”

All pet adoptions during Empty the Shelters were $25. The special adoption event ran from Tuesday, May 3 through Saturday, May 7.

