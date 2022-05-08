Advertisement

Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association concludes Police Week with special displays

(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: May. 7, 2022
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association concluded Police Week 2022 with a community gathering Saturday, May 7.

People around the community enjoyed a display of police vehicles, K-9 demonstrations, bomb squad demonstrations, food and refreshments.

Captain Christopher Streno of the Vestal Police Department serves on Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association’s executive committee. He said law enforcement has received tremendous support from the community during Police Week.

“This is something that takes place the first week of May every year. Last year coming out of COVID was the first time we did an outdoor display event like this,” said Streno. “It was very well received. So, we did it again this year and I think we’re going to continue it every year.”

Child safety seat checks were provided to families in attendance, and attendees were also able to meet and greet local law enforcement from around the Southern Tier.

