Stand with Me Assistance Dog Team Training hosts BBQ fundraiser in support of veterans

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Nonprofit organization Stand with Me hosted a special BBQ fundraiser Saturday, May 7 to benefit its service dog training program.

Executive Director Francess McMahon said the organization serves veterans who have mental health disabilities. She said the program offers training and coaching for both veterans and their dogs -- helping them receive service dog certification.

Stand with Me also provides assistance with helping veterans obtain a dog for the program if they do not own a dog already.

“Veterans are able to get out more, it’s a tremendous increase in confidence,” McMahon said. “You see a lot of veterans out here socializing that normally wouldn’t socialize today. So, it’s a life-changing experience for them to be able to have a service dog.”

One of the lives impacted includes Rebecca Roden, a veteran graduate and board member of the program. Roden and her service dog Ruger graduated from the Stand with Me program in August 2019.

She said she is proud to be a part of an organization that gives back to the veterans who served our country.

“As a veteran, it has made my life completely different. Ruger has changed how I interact with my family and how I interact with the public, and it makes it a lot easier to traverse through life,” said Roden. “As a board member -- it’s a very satisfying feeling to help other veterans and to provide a companion for them to alleviate symptoms and make things a lot easier to move forward in life.”

More information on the Stand with Me program can be found here.