High pressure all week long!

Tonight: Clear and cool. Frosty spots likely. Low: 32-40

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 66-72

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Low: 32-40

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is going to dominate our weather this week. Our forecast really is not going to change much until next weekend. Overnights early in the week will remain chilly with 30s and some areas of frost. Daytime remains sun-filled and increasingly warm through the week. Highs climb into the 80s by Thursday and remain there through Saturday. By later in the week lows climb into the 50s. It may begin to feel a bit muggy by later in the week as dewpoint temperatures start inching toward 60.

The next chance of rain looks to come Saturday through Monday, but chances are low for the time being.