Advertisement

High pressure all week long!

By Howard Manges
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Clear and cool. Frosty spots likely. Low: 32-40

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 66-72

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Low: 32-40

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is going to dominate our weather this week. Our forecast really is not going to change much until next weekend. Overnights early in the week will remain chilly with 30s and some areas of frost. Daytime remains sun-filled and increasingly warm through the week. Highs climb into the 80s by Thursday and remain there through Saturday. By later in the week lows climb into the 50s. It may begin to feel a bit muggy by later in the week as dewpoint temperatures start inching toward 60.

The next chance of rain looks to come Saturday through Monday, but chances are low for the time being.

LOTS OF DRY WEATHER
LOTS OF DRY WEATHER(WBNG)

Most Read

Guns recovered, arrests made following Binghamton shootout
The headstone of Amelia Wakefield on the 3rd Anniversary of her death
Amelia Wakefield Remembered 3 Years After Passing
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting
Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Poster at vigil for Aliza Spencer Sunday night in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer Laid to Rest; Community Still Searching for Answers

Latest News

WBNG
Keep the sunscreen handy!
Another great day for outdoor activities.
Forecast locked into cruise control over the next several days
Bright skies Sunday.
Beautiful weather for Mother’s Day
Cool and cloudy.
Cloudy and cool