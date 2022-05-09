Inaugural ‘Loop the Lemur’ event at the Ross Park Zoo May 15

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Ross Park Zoo is hosting Confluence Running for an inaugural event “Loop The Lemur.”

Loop the Lemur is an endurance challenge run/walk where participants will try to loop the lemur habitat at the Ross Park Zoo as many times as possible in a timed challenge of either two or six hours.

Director of Confluence Running Events Elisabeth Faughnan said participants can register for different race options.

“There’s a six-hour option, a two-hour option, a one-hour option and a Lemur to Leopard Family Fun Run for there’s something for everyone,” Faughnan said. “The tricky thing with endurance and timed events is they can be really intimidating and the fun part about teaming up with the zoo is giving a whole personality to these lemurs.”

Faughnan said Loop the Lemur will help raise awareness and money for the zoo’s conservation efforts.

“The lemur is a critically endangered animal and we want to do what we can to help,” Faughnan said.

Ross Park Zoo Executive Director Phillip Ginter said Menabe and Rizzo are the two black-and-white ruffed lemurs at the zoo.

“Lemurs are only found on the Isle of Madagascar and we’ve had lemurs at the zoo for a number of years,” Ginter said. “Part of our plan moving forward we’re actually exploring adding additional lemur species as we create more space.”

Loop the Lemur will take place May 15 at the Ross Park Zoo from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Every participant gets a custom shirt and a medal,” Faughnan said. “Winners of several of the events will get custom awards.”

Following the race, there will be an after-party at the Ross Park Amphitheater.

Participants can register online.

The deadline to register is May 14.