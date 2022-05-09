Keep the sunscreen handy!

MONDAY: Sunny. High 68 (64-70) Wind E 5-10 G15 mph

wbng (wbng)

High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes, along with a ridge extending down the Appalachians with give us a lot of sunshine over the next few days. With dry air, we’ll be mild during the day, with cool temperatures at night. These conditions continue through the week.

By the weekend, with a south flow, moisture will move in. This, along with a cold front to our west and some warmer weather, showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for the weekend.

