Northern Broome’s ‘Healthy Kids Running Series’ returns, helping kids adopt healthy lifestyles

LISLE (WBNG) -- The Northern Broome Healthy Kids Running Series kicked off its spring program at Greenwood Park -- encouraging youth in the community to adopt healthy lifestyles through physical activity.

Community Coordinator Laura Biasillo said kids compete each week from Sunday, May 8 to Sunday, June 5 for a chance to earn points. She said participants with the most points are awarded trophies at the end of the series, and all participating youth will receive a special medal.

“We are going to be running for the next four Sundays. We run starting at 12:30 p.m. for kids ages two and up,” Biasillo told 12 News. “Really what we want them to do every week is get a little bit better, feel more comfortable, and form a healthy and positive relationship with running and being outside and exercising.”

Participants will run an age-appropriate distance every week. Kids will have the opportunity to participate in 50 and 75-yard dashes, the quarter-mile, the half-mile, and the one-mile run.

Biasillo said interest in the program has grown. She said the series started off with 75 kids last fall and has now grown to 105 registered youth.

“They’re just having a good time, and that’s really what it’s all about,” said Biasillo. “It’s not about finish times, it’s about finish lines. We just want them to feel good and have a good time.”

Registration for the running series is still open. Parents interested in signing their children up can find more information on the program’s Facebook page.