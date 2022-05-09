Advertisement

Norwich Students Ride Tractors to School Following Incident Last Week

Tractors at Norwich High School
Tractors at Norwich High School
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Some students from Norwich High School rode their tractors to school today in response to an incident that happened early Friday morning.

According to the Norwich City School District Superintendent Scott Ryan, on Friday during the student arrival time, two students drove a tractor with a manure spreader attached to the building.

Administration at the high school notified the Resource Officer, an active member with the Norwich City Police, regarding what they considered a safety violation.

Ryan says the tractor was towed within the hour. According to the Norwich Police Department, a towing fee of $325 was issued to the student through the towing company.

The school says no disciplinary consequences were given.

One community member travleled from Plymouth to the high school to show his support for the students that participated in Monday’s event.

Brett Wightman says his own children went through the district, and he wanted to see what the tractor gathering was about.

“I don’t know the particulars of what happened and why the tractor was outlawed, But now it should be allowed here they should be able to drive whatever they want you to school as long as they’re coming to get an education with like it’s not showing up into drugs into crime and then more focused on a kid that drives a tractor to school to get an education” he said.

