Protecting the Elderly

(WBNG) -- Quality Inn & Suites Vestal General Manager Maryanne Burchett focuses on providing a home away from home to countless guests and for senior citizens in her community.

“I they think they’re the forgotten ones. I think when folks retire, they are on fixed incomes, which can be difficult for them. That really struck a chord with me,” said Burchett.

So when a $5,000 community grant from her company appeared in her inbox, she applied and won. Maryanne was surprised.

“I never win anything. I applied for it in like mid October, and I didn’t hear anything for the longest time. So I figured I didn’t win. And then all of a sudden, I got the email that stated that I won,” she said.

Through research, she discovered The AgeOn Fund of Broome County, a local nonprofit charity dedicated to promoting the independence of older adults aged 60 years and older.

According to their website, they help meet the unmet needs some older residents struggle with.

Their Vice President, Lisa Schuhle, shared that the program is donation and volunteer based which made Marryanne’s donation, vital and timely. “We applied for other grants and haven’t had any luck yet. So, it is exciting for us to receive this amount of money. We can do a lot of good in the community with it!” said Schuhle.

