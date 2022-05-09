TSB Foundation gives back to educators for Teacher Appreciation Week

(WBNG) -- WBNG and Tioga State Bank have teamed up to honor teachers in our community.

Vice-Chair of TSB Foundation and Community Development Supervisor of Tioga State Bank Kim Depew said the TSB Foundation donates to local organizations to help improve our communities.

“Our TSB Foundation was created a couple of years ago and it’s our official vehicle for giving back to the community and giving back and caring for the community is part of who we are at Tioga State Bank,” Depew said. “It’s one of our core values of the bank and it has been for many years.”

Depew said in 2021 Tioga State Bank donated $91,000 to over 100 local organizations in the Southern Tier.

“Those organizations include little leagues, food pantries, health care organizations and schools,” Depew said.

This is the second year Tioga State Bank and the TSB Foundation have participated in Teacher Appreciation Week.

“We’re so proud to be able to support the teacher appreciation campaign and honor those dedicated and hardworking individuals that very much deserve it,” Depew said.

Through the TSB Foundation, Tioga State Bank will donate $500 to each of the schools that had featured teachers.

“We’re going to be making a donation to each one of the schools of the featured teachers and by doing that it’s continuing our spirit of giving and we’re hoping that will help teachers continue serving students,” Depew said.

WBNG selected five teachers to be featured for Teacher Appreciation Week. From May 9 to 13, one teacher will be showcased on 12 News at 5:30 p.m. To see all of the featured teachers, go here. For a full list of nominated teachers, go here.