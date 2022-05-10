Advertisement

Binghamton announces return of ‘lockdown law’, targeting properties deemed problematic

(Binghamton Mayor Kraham's Office)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The “lockdown law” is returning to Binghamton.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced the comeback of the law, which is officially known as the Property & Building Nuisance Reform Law, Tuesday morning. The law allows the city to identify problem properties as a nuisance and take legal action against them.

Under the law, the city may apply point values to properties for nuisance activity. If a property accrues 12 or more points in a six-month period, or if it accrues 18 or more points in a 12-month period, that property will be identified as a public nuisance. More serious crimes have higher point values.

Owners of properties deemed as public nuisances are given an opportunity to abate the nuisance by submitting and complying with a corrective action plan, the city said in a news release. Property owners that are not willing to work with the city, or if police continue to receive calls about the property, the city will file a complaint with Binghamton City Court and ask for a temporary closure of the premises.

Mayor Kraham said the law is Binghamton’s best tool for stopping illegal activity at after-hours clubs.

“Reforming and restoring this law allows the city to again put every resource behind shuttering these nuisance properties and helping to keep our neighborhoods safe,” he said.

The law allowed for 17 East, a nightclub, to get shut down following a multi-agency narcotics investigation that lead the arrest of 14 people in 2014, city officials said in the news release. The club, officials noted, was the site of illegal gambling, drug trafficking and shootings.

Several other properties were also shut down by the law.

Binghamton City Council will consider the lockdown law reform package at its May 16 work session.

Most Read

Guns recovered, arrests made following Binghamton shootout
The headstone of Amelia Wakefield on the 3rd Anniversary of her death
Amelia Wakefield Remembered 3 Years After Passing
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting
Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Poster at vigil for Aliza Spencer Sunday night in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer Laid to Rest; Community Still Searching for Answers

Latest News

Owego Apalachin students get hands-on experience rehabilitating an abandoned house for class
Chief: Man killed in Floral Avenue shooting
Endicott launches public survey to gather ideas for new park space
Highlights: Johnson City vs. Union-Endicott (baseball)