Binghamton announces return of ‘lockdown law’, targeting properties deemed problematic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The “lockdown law” is returning to Binghamton.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced the comeback of the law, which is officially known as the Property & Building Nuisance Reform Law, Tuesday morning. The law allows the city to identify problem properties as a nuisance and take legal action against them.

Under the law, the city may apply point values to properties for nuisance activity. If a property accrues 12 or more points in a six-month period, or if it accrues 18 or more points in a 12-month period, that property will be identified as a public nuisance. More serious crimes have higher point values.

Owners of properties deemed as public nuisances are given an opportunity to abate the nuisance by submitting and complying with a corrective action plan, the city said in a news release. Property owners that are not willing to work with the city, or if police continue to receive calls about the property, the city will file a complaint with Binghamton City Court and ask for a temporary closure of the premises.

Mayor Kraham said the law is Binghamton’s best tool for stopping illegal activity at after-hours clubs.

“Reforming and restoring this law allows the city to again put every resource behind shuttering these nuisance properties and helping to keep our neighborhoods safe,” he said.

The law allowed for 17 East, a nightclub, to get shut down following a multi-agency narcotics investigation that lead the arrest of 14 people in 2014, city officials said in the news release. The club, officials noted, was the site of illegal gambling, drug trafficking and shootings.

Several other properties were also shut down by the law.

Binghamton City Council will consider the lockdown law reform package at its May 16 work session.