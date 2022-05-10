Chief: Man killed in Floral Avenue shooting
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE:
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski told 12 News that a man was killed following a shooting on Floral Avenue in Binghamton.
Zikuski said the shooting was not a random act and there is no threat to the public.
-----
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police responded to Floral Avenue Tuesday morning following a report of shots fired.
Authorities have blocked traffic on Floral Avenue from Cleveland Avenue to Margaret street. A K9 unit is at the scene.
Dispatchers were unable to confirm 12 News additional details.
Stay with 12 News for more information.