Chief: Man killed in Floral Avenue shooting

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE:

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski told 12 News that a man was killed following a shooting on Floral Avenue in Binghamton.

Zikuski said the shooting was not a random act and there is no threat to the public.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police responded to Floral Avenue Tuesday morning following a report of shots fired.

Authorities have blocked traffic on Floral Avenue from Cleveland Avenue to Margaret street. A K9 unit is at the scene.

Dispatchers were unable to confirm 12 News additional details.

