Endicott launches public survey to gather ideas for new park space

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott has partnered with the Town of Union and the Broome County Planning Department to plan a new park space in the Endicott Innovation District, or iDistrict.

The Endicott District Art Park will transform a village-owned property into a welcoming community gathering space, a letter from the village to 12 News said. A goal of the project is to add public art and other innovations that will be enjoyed by people who visit the park.

The public is asked to share feedback on the project through a survey. Feedback can be submitted here through May 16.

The village said the results of the survey will be used to inform the design of the park, led by consultants at LaBella Associates, an architecture firm based in Rochester, N.Y.

