Advertisement

GOP Rep. Tom Reed, who faced misconduct claim, resigns

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York Congressman Tom Reed is resigning, leaving office more than seven months before the end of his term.

Reed said last year that he would not seek reelection after he was accused of sexual misconduct but he announced in a speech on the floor of the U.S. House on Tuesday that he was resigning Tuesday.

He did not give a reason for his resignation but said there is more to do to put “people before politics.” His office did not respond to messages.

The Republican was accused of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra, without her consent. Reed apologized after the allegations were reported

Most Read

Guns recovered, arrests made following Binghamton shootout
The headstone of Amelia Wakefield on the 3rd Anniversary of her death
Amelia Wakefield Remembered 3 Years After Passing
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting
Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Poster at vigil for Aliza Spencer Sunday night in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer Laid to Rest; Community Still Searching for Answers

Latest News

Representative Delgado appointed to replace Benjamin as New York Lt. Governor
NY to move some primaries to August after court tosses maps
NY redistricting lawsuit reaches highest court in the state
New Siena poll: Hochul support declining while majority approves of bail reform, disapproves of Bills stadium deal