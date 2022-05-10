GOP Rep. Tom Reed, who faced misconduct claim, resigns

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York Congressman Tom Reed is resigning, leaving office more than seven months before the end of his term.

Reed said last year that he would not seek reelection after he was accused of sexual misconduct but he announced in a speech on the floor of the U.S. House on Tuesday that he was resigning Tuesday.

He did not give a reason for his resignation but said there is more to do to put “people before politics.” His office did not respond to messages.

The Republican was accused of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra, without her consent. Reed apologized after the allegations were reported