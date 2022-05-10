Gov. Hochul announces $35M investment to support abortion providers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $35 million investment to directly support abortion providers in New York State.

The investment stems from anticipation that the Supreme Court will overturn the 1973 Roe vs Wade decision.

Governor Hochul directed the State Department of Health to create a $25 million abortion provider support fund for abortion providers to expand capacity and ensure abortions are accessible for patients. $10 million was announced for reproductive health care centers to access security grants through the division of Criminal Justice Services to help ensure the safety of providers.

Governor Hochul said the funding will help clinics that need resources to get help.

“I will never stop fighting to make New York a safe harbor for all who need care and a blueprint for other states to follow,” said Hochul. “To truly guarantee that everyone who needs an abortion can get one in New York State, we must ensure that providers have the resources, capacity, and protections they need.”

The governor tweeted #NYWontGoBack.

On Monday, the Senate bipartisanly passed legislation that increases security for the Supreme Court Justices and their families as the court deliberates access to abortion.