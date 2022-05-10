How much longer will sun stick around?

Tonight: Clear and cool. Isolated frost possible. Low: 33-40

Wednesday: Sun. High: 72-78

Wednesday Night: Clear with some valley fog possible. Low: 42-48

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure continues to dominate our weather this week and the forecast really is not going to change much until next weekend. Overnights early in the week will remain chilly with 30s and 40s.

Daytime periods remain sun-filled and increasingly warm through the week. Highs climb into the 80s by Thursday and Friday. By later in the week lows climb into the 50s. It will begin to feel a bit muggy by later in the week as dewpoint temperatures start inching toward 60.

The next chance of rain looks to come maybe Friday with a few isolated showers possible. The cut-off low in the south opens up and ejects into the northeast Saturday through Monday and high pressure erodes this coming weekend allowing for a daily chance of some showers or storms.