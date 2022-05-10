Lourdes set to open new Health and Fitness center for residents

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- As part of the revitalization of the Oakdale Mall, Lourdes has fully renovated a part of the old Sears building turning it into a fitness center.

Tuesday, a ribbon-cutting and blessing of the new “Lourdes Pavilion” was held as they gear up to open the doors to residents on May 25.

“Coming off of the heels of one of the worst public health crises that we’ve ever faced as a county, as a state, as a country, what better to have a facility like this that will take care of the health and needs in a pretty awesome way of people not just in Broome county but in surrounding counties have had a lot of interest people that don’t even live in Broome county want to come here and utilize this place,” Said Jason Garner Broome County Executive

The county executive said although there are a lot of projects going on in Johnson City “Lourdes Health & Fitness” is one of the most anticipated.

Community members had the opportunity to tour the fitness facility which is equipped with many exercise machines, two pools and a jacuzzi.

Kathy Connerton, President & CEO of Lourdes said their focus is to help improve the health and wellbeing of those in the community.

“We have visioned this for many years to be able to bring to this community a health and fitness center that really understands the person as a whole and understands their clinical conditions their mobility whatever they are able to do or not do and be able to customize and exercise a wellness plan for them that helps them be their best person,” Connerton said.

She said later this year the Pavilion will house multiple specialty care offices and services to create a convenient center for the communities health and wellness needs.

