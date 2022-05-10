Advertisement

More of the same!

More sunshine, more warmth
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT
TUESDAY: Sunny. High 72 (66-74) Wind ESE 3-8 mph

More of the same. High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes, along with a ridge extending down the Appalachians will continue to give us a lot of sunshine over the next few days. With dry air, we’ll be mild during the day, with cool temperatures at night. These conditions continue through the week.

By the weekend, with a south flow, moisture will move in. This, along with a cold front to our west and some warmer weather, showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for the weekend and into Monday.

