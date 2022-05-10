Southern Tier Tuesdays: Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund awarded $2,000 grant

(WBNG) -- Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund supports charitable and educational projects in Noah’s home community which reflect his journey through life and his tragic passing. Noah’s Mother & President of the Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund Bridgette Farrelly-Hess said her son, Noah, had a positive outlook on life.

“Noah had a real positive energy about him and then as he grew that positive energy became what he was known for,” Farrelly-Hess said. “He had a real genuine interest in people and he had a real knack for making people feel included and at ease.”

Noah Farrelly was a freshman at Stony Brook University when he was struck and killed by a vehicle in December 2018, while out on a training run for the university’s track and cross country team.

“It had been Noah’s dream to run as a college athlete,” Farrelly-Hess said.

Noah’s Binghamton High School Cross Country and Track & Field Distance Coach and Member of the Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund Board David Cody said Noah was an accomplished athlete.

“Noah was great and he was a favorite among not only his teammates and coaches but runners around section IV,” Cody said. “He won two section IV titles during his time with us an also set four school records that still stand.”

Cody said Noah’s legacy continues to live on.

“He’s still remembered,” Cody said. “His legacy in terms of not only his running accomplishments but what he brought to the team in terms of energy and being a supportive teammate are still with us”

After Noah’s passing Farrelly-Hess said the Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund was founded in 2019.

“As part of what we do we have an ID program where we gift IDs to section IV Cross Country athletes because we don’t want the same type of situation to any of those kids of their families,” Farrelly-Hess said.

Farrelly-Hess said this grant money will help expand the wearable id and safety program, to raise awareness amongst younger runners so they protect themselves while out running on the road.

The annual Noah Farrelly Run & Southside Field Day will be held on June 12 at MacArthur Park in Binghamton.

The event includes 5K & 10K road races, cornhole and kickball tournaments, a basket raffle, a BBQ by Food & Fire, live music, and a free kids zone.

All proceeds benefit the projects of the Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.