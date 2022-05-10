Teacher Appreciation Week; Meet Ellen Nary

WALTON (WBNG) -- All week long, WBNG is celebrating and honoring educators across the Southern Tier who are making an impact on our next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators.

At Walton Central High School, one math teacher has gone above and beyond for her students and community.

“When I moved out here the school, the teachers, the students, and the administration really became a family for me and I jumped in full-body,” said Math Teacher Ellen Nary.

Nary told 12 News it’s the students which keep her going every day; If one needs help she will come in early or stay late to make sure they get the help they need.

Both her co-workers and students notice Nary’s commitment and desire to help the kids.

“She’s very involved, she’s very caring of her students, absolutely loves all of the students,” fellow Math Teacher Eric Schofield told 12 News.

She doesn’t just help within the classroom, but out within the community as well; Nary has a couple of students staying with her who lost their home along with a parent and grandfather.

Her students feel the love she has for them and is thankful for a teacher who puts them first.

“She knew how to connect with her students in a way that you could learn,” one student told 12 News. “You feel like you could come to her and ask her questions. She made it very easy to ask for help.”

In addition to teaching Nary is also co-advisor of the Gender & Sexuality Alliance, drama club director, math department chair, and speech and debate coach.

She told 12 News it was her mother’s suggestion to be a teacher and Nary always found comfort in math when life felt confusing.

Nary has been teaching at Walton Central High School for seven years.

While she doesn’t do it for recognition, Nary said she is humbled and grateful to have been a nominee.

WBNG selected five teachers to be featured for Teacher Appreciation Week. From May 9 to 13, one teacher will be showcased on 12 News at 5:30 p.m. To see all of the featured teachers, go here. For a full list of nominated teachers, go here.