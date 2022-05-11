$5M in funding secured for new Family & Children Society HQ

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Funding for a $5 million Family & Children Society new headquarters project has been secured, Broome County officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

The project is supported through three $200,000 contributions through New York State, Broome County and Binghamton governments for a total of $600,000.

Construction for the 9,000 square foot, two-story building on Main Street will begin in the summer. It will be adjacent and connected to the existing facility to help Family & Children’s Counseling Services to better serve the community.

“The community need for behavioral health services has grown exponentially in recent years,” said FCCS Executive Director Lisa Hoeschele in a news release. “This new facility will strengthen and protect continued access to health care services in the community by allowing us to expand mental health and addiction services and further integrate primary care services.”

Hoeschele thanked Broome County, Binghamton and the state assembly for the extra funding.