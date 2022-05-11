Advertisement

$5M in funding secured for new Family & Children Society HQ

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Funding for a $5 million Family & Children Society new headquarters project has been secured, Broome County officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

The project is supported through three $200,000 contributions through New York State, Broome County and Binghamton governments for a total of $600,000.

Construction for the 9,000 square foot, two-story building on Main Street will begin in the summer. It will be adjacent and connected to the existing facility to help Family & Children’s Counseling Services to better serve the community.

“The community need for behavioral health services has grown exponentially in recent years,” said FCCS Executive Director Lisa Hoeschele in a news release. “This new facility will strengthen and protect continued access to health care services in the community by allowing us to expand mental health and addiction services and further integrate primary care services.”

Hoeschele thanked Broome County, Binghamton and the state assembly for the extra funding.

Most Read

Guns recovered, arrests made following Binghamton shootout
The headstone of Amelia Wakefield on the 3rd Anniversary of her death
Amelia Wakefield Remembered 3 Years After Passing
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting
Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Poster at vigil for Aliza Spencer Sunday night in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer Laid to Rest; Community Still Searching for Answers

Latest News

Grand opening of NYS’ highest-speed fiber internet provider, Greenlight Networks
North Carolina man charged with murder in Floral Avenue shooting
United Way of Chenango County in the City of Norwich
Madison County Rural Health Offers First Aid Training for Mental Health
BC Seniors Be our guest campaign
BC Seniors Be our guest campaign