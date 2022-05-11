An evening of ‘Pure Imagination’ with Friends of the Forum, details here

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Join Friends of the Forum for a special evening of theatre and chocolate.

Friends of the Forum “Pure Imagination Gala” will be held before Broadway in Binghamton’s production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on May 17. Friends of the Forum President Ron Sall said Friends of the Forum was founded in 2009 as a way to raise funds to enhance the Forum Theatre.

“For instance, for Mama Mia, we wanted to bring [the show] to the Forum Theatre but we needed a bigger back door to get the sets in so we raised the funds for that,” Sall said. “We’ve just continued by doing the seating, painting, lighting, we’ve also done so much with Wall of Stars which shows over 55 individuals who have contributed to the quality of life of our community.”

Sall said proceeds from the gala will support an upcoming outdoor awning project.

“We’ve always wanted to see a canopy to cover the entrance to the theatre,” Sall said. “There isn’t enough cover from the elements and we thought that an awning would be a great add-on to our beautiful theatre.”

Friends of the Forum Secretary Stephanie Krummenacker said the Forum Theatre is one of the best kept in the area.

“It really is thanks to the work of Friends of the Forum over the years and the improvements that they’ve made to make it a better theatre experience for our community,” Krummenacker said.

The gala will be held at the SUNY Broome Culinary and Events Center from 5 to 7 p.m. with a pre-show cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres.

Johnson City High School Music Department students will greet guests in costume as they enter the events center. The school’s music department performed the show in the past.

Free parking and trolley service is available to and from the Forum Theatre with the purchase of an event ticket.

After Broadway in Binghamton’s presentation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, attendees are encouraged to join Friends of the Forum for a dessert reception in the Albert Nocciolino Reception Hall.

“You can’t enjoy Charlie and the Chocolate Factory without having a candy buffet afterward,” Krummenacker said. “Our friends at Weis Markets are helping us build out the ultimate candy buffet with Willy Wonka chocolates as well as lots of other candy.”

Event details, information, and updates can be found here.