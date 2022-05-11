Another sunny day

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High 76 (72-78) Wind E 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

Including today, our string of sunny days in up to four! High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes, along with a ridge extending down the Appalachians continues to give us sunny skies. We’ve been gradually warming. Highs today will be in the 70s. Temperatures continue to be cool at night. These conditions continue through the week.

Later in the week and into the weekend, with a south flow, moisture will move in. This, along with a cold front to our west and some warmer weather, showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for the weekend and into Monday. A few showers could linger into Tuesday.

