Advertisement

Binghamton Police Department Hosts Annual Award Ceremony

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham and Police Chief Joseph Zikuski hosted the 2022 Police Awards Ceremony Tuesday.

According to the department, the annual event recognizes officers from the Binghamton Police Department who have made exceptional contributions to public safety.

The ceremony was held at the Double Tree Hotel in Downtown Binghamton. It began with a prayer for the officers as well as remarks from the mayor.

“I’ve never worn a first responder’s uniform and I cannot begin to contemplate the years and stressors of serving as a Binghamton police officer. That’s not my skill set that’s not my calling, but as a mayor I am in a position to speak loudly and clearly to the public to officials at all levels of government about the interest of Binghamton police officers and the challenges they face, and the positive change that they make a neighborhood across our city” said Kraham.

Due to a shooting Tuesday morning, not all officers who were honored were able to attend the ceremony. In attendance were the families of the officers as well as District Attorney Michael Korchak.

Most Read

Guns recovered, arrests made following Binghamton shootout
The headstone of Amelia Wakefield on the 3rd Anniversary of her death
Amelia Wakefield Remembered 3 Years After Passing
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting
Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Poster at vigil for Aliza Spencer Sunday night in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer Laid to Rest; Community Still Searching for Answers

Latest News

BC Seniors Be our guest campaign
BC Seniors Be our guest campaign
United Way of Chenango County in the City of Norwich
Madison County Rural Health Offers First Aid Training for Mental Health
Exterior of the Sherburne Inn in Sherburne, NY
Iconic Sherburne Building looks to Continue Renovations post COVID-Pause
Caden Olmstead - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week