Binghamton Police Department Hosts Annual Award Ceremony

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham and Police Chief Joseph Zikuski hosted the 2022 Police Awards Ceremony Tuesday.

According to the department, the annual event recognizes officers from the Binghamton Police Department who have made exceptional contributions to public safety.

The ceremony was held at the Double Tree Hotel in Downtown Binghamton. It began with a prayer for the officers as well as remarks from the mayor.

“I’ve never worn a first responder’s uniform and I cannot begin to contemplate the years and stressors of serving as a Binghamton police officer. That’s not my skill set that’s not my calling, but as a mayor I am in a position to speak loudly and clearly to the public to officials at all levels of government about the interest of Binghamton police officers and the challenges they face, and the positive change that they make a neighborhood across our city” said Kraham.

Due to a shooting Tuesday morning, not all officers who were honored were able to attend the ceremony. In attendance were the families of the officers as well as District Attorney Michael Korchak.