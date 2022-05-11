Advertisement

Financial Tip: May market update

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses the May market update.

“The ‘wall of worry’ for investors continues to be the same as it has been,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “The highest levels of U.S. inflation in decades, an aggressive Federal Reserve, Chinese lock downs, and continuing war in Europe. So perhaps it is no surprise that investor sentiment polls are showing signs of extreme pessimism.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

