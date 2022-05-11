Iconic Sherburne Building looks to Continue Renovations post COVID-Pause

SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Sherburne Inn was built and opened in the year 1917 after the original structure of the ‘Sheburne House’ burned down. This is according to Kathleen Yasas, President of ‘Save the Sherburne Inn Restoration Project’, a group of individuals dedicated to the preservation and renovations of the still existing structure.

“It (the Sherburne Inn) was very successful for many decades and then in the 80′s it started to get a little difficult, in the 90′s a gentleman bought it, and ultimately failed, so he walked away in 2002 and the building; literally walked away; his bills were still on the desk, it was sad”.

The building was later bought in a 2006 tax auction where, according to Yasas, the new owner did not do much with the property. It sat empty for some time. In 2010 she decided to from New York City back to her hometown of Sherburne to retire and write fiction novels, but that’s when matters pertaining to the building changed.

“I got a phone call that said they were going to take it down” said Yasas.

That’s the moment she said she sprang into action.

“I flipped out I couldn’t believe that they were going to tear this building down because it is so full of memories, which I really didn’t even know at the time”.

After making a deal with the current owner of the property, the Yasas said she had five months to raise $165,000. That’s exactly what she did. In 2013 the organization closed on the property and saved it from being demolished.

In 2015 they started renovations on the first floor of the building and and were able to finish everything except the kitchen. They ran into a roadblock when COVID-19 hit the State of New York. That’s when many of the grants and other funding sources were put on hold.

“We really thought we were going to get this grant in 2021, we were poised to get it, we had a half $1 million match ready to go. We got the contractors, we got the architects, and we didn’t get the grant. I think it was probably COVID related, you know it’s hard to tell people we want to get the in open when people have COVID need help” said Yasas.

The plan now, according the organization’s President, is to find funding once again through the state, as well as a benefactor to help them completed the rest of the building. Altogether, the Sherburne Inn is expected to have a ‘farm to table’ restaurant, a tavern with a bar in the basement, along with 18 guest rooms as well as four ‘flex rooms’.

For more information regarding the progress you can click here.

For more information on how to donate to the Sherburne Inn, you can click here.