At least one more day of sun before rain chances return

Tonight: Clear with a wide range in temperatures likely. Valley fog possible. Low: 38-51

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 7-83

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 49-55

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure continues to dominate our weather this week and the forecast really is not going to change much until the weekend.

RISK OF WILDFIRES (WBNG)

Daytime periods remain sun-filled and increasingly warm through the week. It will begin to feel a bit muggy by later in the week as dewpoint temperatures start inching toward 60.

HUMIDITY CRANKS UP (WBNG)

The next chance of rain looks to come maybe Friday with a few isolated showers possible. The cut-off low in the south opens up and ejects into the northeast Saturday through Monday and high pressure erodes this coming weekend allowing for a daily chance of some showers or storms.