Madison County Rural Health Offers First Aid Training for Mental Health

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- In an effort to help the nation’s mental health crisis, the Madison County Rural Health Council said will bring Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training’s to Madison and Chenango Counties.

Health Initiatives Coordinator for the Rural Health Council, Jamie Hagenbuch said Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Mental Health First Aiders learn a 5-step Action Plan that guides them through the process of reaching out and offering appropriate support.

The organization said they are able to train teens, youth, adults, Fire and EMS workers, and Public Safety.

“You can be the one person that one difference to someone’s life just being there and listening non-judge mental he things like that so it’s just the added extra tools and skills that you can have it doesn’t take away or supersede they were already trained in” said Executive Director of the Madison County Rural Health Council, Christine Paul.

According to Mental Health First Aid, Adult trainings will consist of skills-based training that teaches people how to identify, understand and respond to signs and symptoms of a mental health or substance use challenge in adults ages 18 and over.

For youth, the training teaches parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors and health and human services workers and any other adult how to identify, understand and respond to an adolescent (ages 12-18) who may be experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge.

The teen training teaches teens in grades 10-12, or ages 15-18, how to identify, understand and respond to signs and symptoms of a mental health or substance use challenge among their friends and peers. The program equips young people with the knowledge and skills they need to take care of their own mental health and to support each other, including how to get the help of a trusted adult.

Hagenbuch said this training has become personal to her because she is a mother.

“I have a 15-year-old and two 11-year-olds and as a mom and to spend the most impactful training I’ve ever taken pardon so being able to push this to parents of something that I know personally something I’m very passionate about”.

According to the organization, the training’s would not be possible without support from the United Way of Chenango County.

Classes take place via Zoom with a two-hour course completed prior to meeting.

For more information you can visit their website here.

Adult Class Offerings:

Fri. July 15, 2022 (9am - 3pm)

Mon. July 25, 2022 (9am - 3pm)

Youth Class Offerings:

Wed. June 15, 2022 (9am - 2pm)

Mon. June 27, 2022 (9am - 2pm)

Wed. July20, 2022 (3pm - 7pm)

Tues. August 2, 2022 (9am - 2pm)

Wed. August 17, 2022 (3pm - 7pm)