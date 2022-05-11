Advertisement

North Carolina man charged with murder in Floral Avenue shooting

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department announced Wednesday that a North Carolina man was charged in connection to a deadly shooting at 58 Floral Ave. on Tuesday around 11:20 a.m.

Binghamton Police said 28-year-old Justin E. Williams was charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for fatally shooting 31-year-old Victor Texidor of Binghamton.

Despite life-saving measures being performed by responding officers, Texidor was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities said he had several gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting was part of a domestic dispute.

Authorities noted that following the shooting, dispatchers broadcasted a description of the suspect vehicle, a silver Honda, to law enforcement. A Pennsylvania State Trooper spotted the Honda and pulled it over on Interstate 81 near Gibson, Pa. The vehicle was occupied by three males, including Williams. The three were interviewed by Binghamton Police Detectives.

Officers found a 9mm ghost gun and a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun which are believed to be used in the shooting. Additionally, police said 16 9mm casings were recovered from the parking lot 58 Floral Ave.

Williams was arraigned in Binghamton City Court and remanded to the Broome County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton detectives at 607-772-7080.

