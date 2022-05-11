Solar Dilemma: Proposed utility-scale solar farm raises concerns in rural town

MEREDITH (WBNG) -- A utility-scale solar farm could be headed to the small, rural town of Meredith.

The estimated 800 to 1,100 acre, 145 megawatt project was proposed by Stonewall Solar LLC.

Meredith Town Supervisor Jim Ellis said the project first came to his attention in September 2021. He said the proposed solar farm will run from Palmer Hill Road through Jersey Road.

“It will connect to the 115 kilovolt line that the New York Power Authority has here,” said Ellis. “It will connect into the transmission line between Delhi and Collier New York.”

The solar farm is one of many being proposed in New York to help reach the state’s renewable energy goals. According to the Climate Action Council’s Draft Scoping Plan, the state plans to have 6,000 megawatts of solar by 2025 -- with the goal of 100% zero emissions electricity by 2040.

However, in the state’s effort to go green, it has left some people to question the impact the proposed solar farm could potentially have on the town.

Michael Damian Bell has been a seasonal resident of Meredith since 1995. He owns 51 acres of farmland partially surrounded by the proposed development site.

“My main concern is that people are going to have to look at these solar panels,” said Bell. “We have views on so many of these roads in our town that are absolutely priceless.”

Bell said he has written numerous letters to politicians and public officials about the proposed solar farm -- sharing his concerns about its impact on the town’s environment, viewsheds, soil and groundwater.

“I don’t get any response. Some of these elected officials are looking for how much solar energy they can bring to the state, but they aren’t looking at the negative impacts that these solar projects are going to have upon the citizens who live here,” Bell said.

Jim Ellis said the town board is working to implement a solar law for the town and its residents. He said the town board is taking fencing, views, and proximity to homes and residents into consideration while drafting the solar law.

Stonewall Solar plans to begin the permitting process and public comment period this year into 2023, with construction beginning as early as 2024.

Ellis said the town board has not yet received a formal intent for the project from the solar developers, but he said a public meeting to discuss the proposed solar farm will be held at the East Meredith firehouse on Tuesday, May 17.

“There are a lot of thresholds for us to cross in this project, and between now and 2024 we have a lot of work to do,” said Ellis.

In an email from Stonewall Solar’s senior developer Michael Doud, he said less than one percent of the town’s active farmland will be disturbed by solar construction to help preserve quality farmland.

Doud stated in part:

“Stonewall Solar is committed to transparency and community engagement. We remain optimistic we can build a strong working relationship with the Town of Meredith to explore community priorities and economic benefits. Stonewall would like to jointly identify areas of visual concern so that we can perform a detailed visual analysis and take proactive design measures.”