You Ask, We Answer: When are the old IBM buildings in Endicott being demolished?

(WBNG) -- In this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News spoke with Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson to find out when the old IBM buildings in Endicott are going to be demolished.

The buildings that will be knocked down are on North St and east of McKinley Ave in the village and have been falling apart for quite some time now. Mayor Jackson says the new owners of the Huron Campus are moving forward with plans to demolish the structures that are potentially dangerous.

The Mayor says it’s a big job and that’s why it has been taking a while.

“As the engineers were looking at everything, it’s not just the asbestos we have problems with, it’s also the utility lines that run underneath North St that supply Mckinley Ave, so it’s a very big project so that’s holding them up,” Mayor Jackson said.

But Jackson is also hoping that the demolition will get underway relatively soon.

“I know I said something by maybe summer but that’s nothing definite. I’m hoping to get the overpass [over McKinley Ave] done by summer,” Mayor Jackson said. “The rest I don’t know what’s involved with the remediation of all the asbestos and we were talking yesterday [Monday] with Gorick and when they do this type of work they just water everything down and that’s how they handle it but with the underground tunnels, I don’t know if that’s going to be an extra problem or not.”

Once the building comes down the Mayor added that Imperium and Ubiquity Solar will develop plans for the site.

