3 non-profits received donations totaling $23K from Matthew’s Subaru

(WBNG) -- Matthew’s Subaru donated three checks totaling $23,838 through its “Share the Love” event Wednesday.

The Broome County Humane Society received $11,532. The YWCA of Binghamton received $9,020. And Meals on Wheels of Western Broome received $3,286.

The Share the Love event began in November 2021 and ended in January 2022. During the event, Subaru of America donated $250 per vehicle for each Subaru sold or leased plus an additional $50 per vehicle was added by Matthews Subaru to the customer’s choice of 4 national charities including Make-A-Wish, National Parks Foundation, Meals on Wheels of America or the ASPCA.

(Matthew's Subaru)