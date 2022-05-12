Advertisement

3 non-profits received donations totaling $23K from Matthew’s Subaru

BC Humane
BC Humane(Matthew's Subaru)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Matthew’s Subaru donated three checks totaling $23,838 through its “Share the Love” event Wednesday.

The Broome County Humane Society received $11,532. The YWCA of Binghamton received $9,020. And Meals on Wheels of Western Broome received $3,286.

The Share the Love event began in November 2021 and ended in January 2022. During the event, Subaru of America donated $250 per vehicle for each Subaru sold or leased plus an additional $50 per vehicle was added by Matthews Subaru to the customer’s choice of 4 national charities including Make-A-Wish, National Parks Foundation, Meals on Wheels of America or the ASPCA.

(Matthew's Subaru)
Meals on Wheels Check
Meals on Wheels Check(Matthew's Subaru)

